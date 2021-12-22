Dogecoin Gained 2.62% to $0.176 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 2.62% to $0.176

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it gained 19.25%

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.87% over this period

--Down 18.63% month-to-date

--Up 3415% year-to-date

--Down 73.92% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4293.75% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2020), when it traded at $0.004

--Down 73.92% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4293.75% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.180

--Up 4.99% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it was up as much as 39.84%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1735ET