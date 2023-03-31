Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.66% to $0.077

--Highest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2023 when it traded at $0.077

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 4.3% month-to-date

--Up 9.07% year-to-date

--Down 88.61% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.32% from 52 weeks ago (April 1, 2022), when it traded at $0.140

--Down 53.58% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 53.40% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.077

--Up 2.94% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1743ET