Dogecoin Gained 2.90% to $0.239 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 2.90% to $0.239

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 5, 2021, when it gained 4.91%

--Up three consecutive days, up 6.24% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 6, 2021, when it rose 12.18%

--Up 18.06% month-to-date

--Up 4679.44% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 64.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7865.74% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 64.54% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7865.74% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.243

--Up 4.63% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1755ET