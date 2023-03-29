Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.13% to $0.076

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.91% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 18, 2023 when it rose 7.79%

--Down 5.24% month-to-date

--Up 8% year-to-date

--Down 88.72% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.96% from 52 weeks ago (March 30, 2022), when it traded at $0.143

--Down 54.04% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 51.90% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.077

--Up 4.21% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1729ET