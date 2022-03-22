Dogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.123 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 3.16% to $0.123

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.38% over this period

--Down 4.88% month-to-date

--Down 27.85% year-to-date

--Down 81.76% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 131.94% from 52 weeks ago (March 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.053

--Down 81.76% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 141.04% from its 52-week low of $0.051 on March 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.126; highest intraday level since March 4, 2022 when it hit $0.130

--Up 5.45% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 14, 2022 when it was up as much as 7.37%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-22 1730ET