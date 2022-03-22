Dogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.123 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 3.16% to $0.123
--Up four of the past five days
--Up two consecutive days, up 3.38% over this period
--Down 4.88% month-to-date
--Down 27.85% year-to-date
--Down 81.76% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 131.94% from 52 weeks ago (March 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.053
--Down 81.76% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 141.04% from its 52-week low of $0.051 on March 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.126; highest intraday level since March 4, 2022 when it hit $0.130
--Up 5.45% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 14, 2022 when it was up as much as 7.37%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-22-22 1730ET