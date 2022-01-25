Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 3.16% to $0.142


--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it gained 11.83%

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.99% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 15, 2022, when it rose 16.65%

--Down 16.77% month-to-date

--Down 16.77% year-to-date

--Down 78.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1672.62% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.008

--Down 78.96% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1925.86% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.150

--Up 9.12% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 24.24%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1742ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pReport into PM Johnson lockdown party allegations expected soon
RE
05:46pReport into PM Johnson lockdown party allegations expected soon
RE
05:43pNew York state mask mandate back in effect as judge grants stay in appeal
RE
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Lost 1.17% to $2414.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBitcoin Lost 0.60% to $36631.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBoeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources
RE
05:41pConservative SCOTUS plunges into culture wars
RE
05:39pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
05:37pBank of America to give employees stock awards -memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
2Toronto market ends losing streak as energy shares rally
3Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed
4NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
5Marjan to Develop a Multibillion-Dollar Integrated Resort in Ras Al Kha..

HOT NEWS