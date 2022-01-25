Dogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 3.16% to $0.142

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it gained 11.83%

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.99% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 15, 2022, when it rose 16.65%

--Down 16.77% month-to-date

--Down 16.77% year-to-date

--Down 78.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1672.62% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.008

--Down 78.96% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1925.86% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.150

--Up 9.12% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 24.24%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

