Dogecoin Gained 3.18% to $0.066 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.18% to $0.066

--Highest 5 p.m. level since July 10, 2022 when it traded at $0.067

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 4.31% month-to-date

--Down 61.37% year-to-date

--Down 90.23% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.10% from 52 weeks ago (July 19, 2021), when it traded at $0.174

--Down 79.71% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.53% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.069; highest intraday level since July 10, 2022 when it hit $0.070

--Up 7.99% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.08%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1730ET