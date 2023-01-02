Dogecoin Gained 3.18% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.18% to $0.073

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it gained 4.82%

--Up three consecutive days, up 6.04% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 22, 2022, when it rose 6.43%

--Down 89.22% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.17% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2022), when it traded at $0.170

--Down 61.73% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 45.14% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.073

--Up 3.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1732ET