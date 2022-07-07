Log in
News: Latest News
Dogecoin Gained 3.26% to $0.071 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.26% to $0.071


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 27, 2022 when it traded at $0.072

--Up eight of the past nine days

--Up seven consecutive days, up 12.03% over this period

--Longest losing streak on record. (Based on available data back to 1972)

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending June 29, 2022 when it rose 13.93%

--Up 12.03% month-to-date

--Down 58.51% year-to-date

--Down 89.51% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.18% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.209

--Down 78.21% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 41.27% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.071

--Up 3.99% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1742ET

