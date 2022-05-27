Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News Economy Currencies & Forex Economic Events Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin Gained 3.27% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 3.27% to $0.081


--Largest percentage increase since May 15, 2022 when it gained 5.13%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 38.69% month-to-date

--Down 52.41% year-to-date

--Down 87.97% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.02% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it traded at $0.312

--Down 80.30% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3.27% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089; highest intraday level since May 18, 2022 when it hit $0.091

--Up 13.83% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 13, 2022 when it was up as much as 17.73%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1733ET

