Dogecoin Gained 3.38% to $0.075 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.38% to $0.075

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 4.08%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 29.55% month-to-date

--Down 56.19% year-to-date

--Down 88.93% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.42% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.171

--Down 61.40% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 49.16% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.076

--Up 4.58% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

12-20-22 1733ET