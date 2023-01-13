Dogecoin Gained 3.39% to $0.083 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 3.39% to $0.083

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it traded at $0.085

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.86% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 11.44%

--Up 17.43% month-to-date

--Up 17.43% year-to-date

--Down 87.74% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.44% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2022), when it traded at $0.190

--Down 56.44% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 65.17% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.083; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $0.087

--Up 3.80% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1728ET