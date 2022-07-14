Log in
Dogecoin Gained 3.42% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.42% to $0.062


--Largest percentage increase since July 1, 2022 when it gained 5.45%

--Snaps a six day losing streak

--Down 1.58% month-to-date

--Down 63.55% year-to-date

--Down 90.79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.90% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.188

--Down 80.86% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.11% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.063

--Up 4.33% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.08%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1738ET

