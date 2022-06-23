Dogecoin Gained 3.51% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.51% to $0.064

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 26.05% month-to-date

--Down 62.58% year-to-date

--Down 90.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.07% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it traded at $0.256

--Down 80.35% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.42% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.065

--Up 4.89% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1729ET