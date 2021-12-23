Dogecoin Gained 3.61% to $0.182 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.006 today or 3.61% to $0.182

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 14, 2021, when it traded at $0.187

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it gained 19.25%

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.65% over this period

--Down 15.7% month-to-date

--Up 3541.8% year-to-date

--Down 72.98% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3541.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2020), when it traded at $0.005

--Down 72.98% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4452.25% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.185; highest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2021, when it hit $0.192

--Up 5.02% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it was up as much as 39.84%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1731ET