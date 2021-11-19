Log in
Dogecoin Gained 3.77% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.008 today or 3.77% to $0.232

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 11, 2021, when it gained 6.09%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 14.85% month-to-date

--Up 4545.4% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 65.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7642.33% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 20, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 65.54% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7642.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.237

--Up 5.96% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 11, 2021, when it was up as much as 9.72%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1730ET

