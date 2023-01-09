Dogecoin Gained 3.87% to $0.075 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 3.87% to $0.075

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.076

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it gained 4.82%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up three consecutive days, up 4.36% over this period

--Up 7.08% month-to-date

--Up 7.08% year-to-date

--Down 88.82% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 10, 2022), when it traded at $0.144

--Down 60.29% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 50.60% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.080; highest intraday level since Dec. 18, 2022, when it hit $0.080

--Up 9.63% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 29, 2022, when it was up as much as 10.44%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1729ET