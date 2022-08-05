Dogecoin Gained 4.09% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.09% to $0.069

--Largest percentage increase since July 28, 2022 when it gained 6.73%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 59.23% year-to-date

--Down 89.69% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.37% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2021), when it traded at $0.207

--Down 78.59% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.81% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.070

--Up 5.35% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

08-05-22 1730ET