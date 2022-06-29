Dogecoin Gained 4.14% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.14% to $0.070

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 18.6% month-to-date

--Down 58.81% year-to-date

--Down 89.59% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.10% from 52 weeks ago (June 30, 2021), when it traded at $0.252

--Down 78.37% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.25% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.071

--Up 5.21% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

