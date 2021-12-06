Dogecoin Gained 4.18% to $0.177 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 4.18% to $0.177

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 3448% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 73.68% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5813.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 73.68% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5813.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.179

--Up 5.23% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1734ET