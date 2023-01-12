Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Gained 4.32% to $0.080 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.32% to $0.080


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it traded at $0.081

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it gained 4.82%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 13.58% month-to-date

--Up 13.58% year-to-date

--Down 88.14% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.89% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it traded at $0.170

--Down 57.87% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 59.75% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.081; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $0.087

--Up 5.74% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) 0.42% 0.07813 End-of-day quote.11.30%
