Dogecoin Gained 4.32% to $0.080 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.32% to $0.080

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it traded at $0.081

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it gained 4.82%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 13.58% month-to-date

--Up 13.58% year-to-date

--Down 88.14% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.89% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it traded at $0.170

--Down 57.87% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 59.75% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.081; highest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2022, when it hit $0.087

--Up 5.74% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET