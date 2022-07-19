Dogecoin Gained 4.68% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.68% to $0.069

--Highest 5 p.m. level since July 9, 2022 when it traded at $0.070

--Largest percentage increase since July 1, 2022 when it gained 5.45%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.01% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 26, 2022 when it rose 10.86%

--Up 9.19% month-to-date

--Down 59.56% year-to-date

--Down 89.78% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.21% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2021), when it traded at $0.173

--Down 78.77% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 37.69% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.070; highest intraday level since July 9, 2022 when it hit $0.070

--Up 6.68% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

07-19-22 1730ET