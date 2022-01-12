Dogecoin Gained 4.71% to $0.1597 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 4.71% to $0.1597

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 6, 2022, when it traded at $0.1603

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.23% over this period

--Down 6.26% month-to-date

--Down 6.26% year-to-date

--Down 76.30% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1674.67% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.009

--Down 76.30% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2181.71% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as $0.1667

--Up 6.65% at today's high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1735ET