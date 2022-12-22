Dogecoin Gained 4.82% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 4.82% to $0.077

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 29, 2022, when it gained 7.08%

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 27.48% month-to-date

--Down 54.9% year-to-date

--Down 88.6% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.182

--Down 60.26% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 53.56% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.078

--Up 5.74% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 5, 2022, when it was up as much as 7.57%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1732ET