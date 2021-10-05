Dogecoin Gained 4.91% to $0.252 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.012 today or 4.91% to $0.252

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it traded at $0.252

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 13.44% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 15, 2021, when it rose 15.73%

--Up 4930.2% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 62.68% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8283.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 6, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 62.68% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8283.67% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.267; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $0.311

--Up 11.44% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Sept. 22, 2021, when it was up as much as 13.91%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1731ET