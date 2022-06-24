Dogecoin Gained 4.97% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.97% to $0.067

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 11, 2022 when it traded at $0.070

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.65% over this period

--Down 22.37% month-to-date

--Down 60.72% year-to-date

--Down 90.07% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.38% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it traded at $0.251

--Down 79.37% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 33.75% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.068

--Up 6.95% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1731ET