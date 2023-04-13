Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 4.99% to $0.087

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 5, 2023 when it traded at $0.093

--Largest percentage increase since April 4, 2023 when it gained 7.76%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 13.17% month-to-date

--Up 23.43% year-to-date

--Down 87.11% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.01% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2022), when it traded at $0.142

--Down 45.02% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 73.60% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089

--Up 7.42% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 4, 2023 when it was up as much as 12.33%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1730ET