Dogecoin Gained 5.02% to $0.191 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 5.02% to $0.191

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it traded at $0.200

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it gained 19.25%

--Up four consecutive days, up 14.11% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 26, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Oct. 28, 2021, when it rose 15.93%

--Down 11.46% month-to-date

--Up 3724.8% year-to-date

--Down 71.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3724.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 25, 2020), when it traded at $0.005

--Down 71.63% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4681.00% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.195; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2021, when it hit $0.220

--Up 7.02% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it was up as much as 39.84%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1756ET

HOT NEWS