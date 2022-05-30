Dogecoin Gained 5.12% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 5.12% to $0.086

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 19, 2022 when it traded at $0.086

--Largest percentage increase since May 15, 2022 when it gained 5.13%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 9.78% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 5, 2022 when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 15, 2022 when it rose 14.27%

--Down 34.82% month-to-date

--Down 49.41% year-to-date

--Down 87.21% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.28% from 52 weeks ago (May 31, 2021), when it traded at $0.323

--Down 79.05% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.087

--Up 5.87% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1739ET