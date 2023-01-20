Dogecoin Gained 5.43% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 5.43% to $0.086

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 29, 2022, when it gained 7.08%

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.65% over this period

--Up 21.72% month-to-date

--Up 21.72% year-to-date

--Down 87.29% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.43% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2022), when it traded at $0.144

--Down 49.12% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 71.20% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.086

--Up 5.66% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1737ET