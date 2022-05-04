Log in
Dogecoin Gained 5.77% to $0.135 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 5.77% to $0.135


--Largest percentage increase since April 25, 2022 when it gained 19.97%

--Snaps a eight day losing streak

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending April 25, 2022 when it rose 19.97%

--Down 20.65% year-to-date

--Down 79.94% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 77.50% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it traded at $0.601

--Down 79.94% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.82% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.136

--Up 6.14% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 25, 2022 when it was up as much as 29.79%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1729ET

