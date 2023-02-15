Dogecoin Gained 5.79% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.005 today or 5.79% to $0.088

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 31, 2023, when it gained 9.56%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.37% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 1, 2023, when it rose 8.86%

--Down 7.31% month-to-date

--Up 25.31% year-to-date

--Down 86.92% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.77% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 16, 2022), when it traded at $0.149

--Down 46.67% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 76.24% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089

--Up 7.27% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Feb. 4, 2023, when it was up as much as 7.96%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1729ET