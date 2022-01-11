Dogecoin Gained 6.22% to $0.1525 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 6.22% to $0.1525
--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it gained 19.25%
--Up two of the past three days
--Down 10.48% month-to-date
--Down 10.48% year-to-date
--Down 77.37% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 1806.63% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2021), when it traded at $0.008
--Down 77.37% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 2079.00% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as $0.1662
--Up 15.73% at today's high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-11-22 1734ET