Dogecoin Gained 6.24% to $0.1697 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.010 today or 6.24% to $0.1697


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 2, 2022, when it traded at $0.1735

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 18.17% over this period

--Down 0.40% month-to-date

--Down 0.40% year-to-date

--Down 74.82% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1707.14% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.009

--Down 74.82% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2324.14% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as $0.1760

--Up 10.22% at today's high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1735ET

