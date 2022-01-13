Dogecoin Gained 6.24% to $0.1697 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.010 today or 6.24% to $0.1697
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 2, 2022, when it traded at $0.1735
--Up four of the past five days
--Up three consecutive days, up 18.17% over this period
--Down 0.40% month-to-date
--Down 0.40% year-to-date
--Down 74.82% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 1707.14% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.009
--Down 74.82% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 2324.14% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as $0.1760
--Up 10.22% at today's high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-22 1735ET