Dogecoin Gained 6.32% to $0.218 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.013 today or 6.32% to $0.218

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 28, 2021, when it gained 24.87%

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 20.09% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 26.99%

--Up 4259.8% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 67.66% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5349.75% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2020), when it traded at $0.004

--Down 67.66% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7166.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.224

--Up 9.32% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 11, 2021, when it was up as much as 9.72%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1732ET