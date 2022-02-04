Dogecoin Gained 6.49% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 6.49% to $0.146
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $0.156
--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it gained 11.83%
--Snaps a two day losing streak
--Down 14.43% year-to-date
--Down 78.37% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 210.21% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 5, 2021), when it traded at $0.047
--Down 78.37% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 210.21% from its 52-week low of $0.047 on Feb. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.146
--Up 6.49% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 26, 2022, when it was up as much as 8.24%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-04-22 1732ET