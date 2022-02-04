Dogecoin Gained 6.49% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 6.49% to $0.146

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $0.156

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it gained 11.83%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 14.43% year-to-date

--Down 78.37% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 210.21% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 5, 2021), when it traded at $0.047

--Down 78.37% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 210.21% from its 52-week low of $0.047 on Feb. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.146

--Up 6.49% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 26, 2022, when it was up as much as 8.24%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1732ET