Dogecoin Gained 6.50% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 6.50% to $0.058
--Largest percentage increase since May 13, 2022 when it gained 10.56%
--Snaps a eight day losing streak
--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending June 6, 2022 when it rose 0.26%
--Down 32.58% month-to-date
--Down 65.88% year-to-date
--Down 91.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 81.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.310
--Down 82.08% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 6.50% from its 52-week low of $0.055 on June 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.060
--Up 10.04% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 27, 2022 when it was up as much as 13.83%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-15-22 1731ET