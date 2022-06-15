Log in
Dogecoin Gained 6.50% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/15/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 6.50% to $0.058


--Largest percentage increase since May 13, 2022 when it gained 10.56%

--Snaps a eight day losing streak

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending June 6, 2022 when it rose 0.26%

--Down 32.58% month-to-date

--Down 65.88% year-to-date

--Down 91.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 81.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.310

--Down 82.08% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.50% from its 52-week low of $0.055 on June 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 10.04% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 27, 2022 when it was up as much as 13.83%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1731ET

