Dogecoin Gained 6.90% to $0.066 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 6.90% to $0.066

--Largest percentage increase since June 26, 2022 when it gained 9.78%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 3.8% month-to-date; On pace for best month since March 2022 when it gained 7.87%

--Down 61.56% year-to-date

--Down 90.28% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.20% from 52 weeks ago (July 28, 2021), when it traded at $0.206

--Down 79.81% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 30.90% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.066

--Up 7.51% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

07-27-22 1730ET