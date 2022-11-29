Dogecoin Gained 7.08% to $0.102 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 7.08% to $0.102

--Up four of the past five days

--Down 18.34% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 26.82%

--Down 40.25% year-to-date

--Down 84.9% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.87% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2021), when it traded at $0.216

--Down 52.87% from its 52-week high of $0.216 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 103.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.105

--Up 10.44% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

