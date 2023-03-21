Dogecoin is up $0.005 today or 7.14% to $0.077

--Highest 5 p.m. level since March 2, 2023 when it traded at $0.080

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 31, 2023, when it gained 9.56%

--Up five of the past six days

--Down 3.88% month-to-date

--Up 9.55% year-to-date

--Down 88.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.28% from 52 weeks ago (March 22, 2022), when it traded at $0.123

--Down 53.38% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 54.08% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.078

--Up 8.19% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1729ET