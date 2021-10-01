Dogecoin Gained 7.63% to $0.218 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.015 today or 7.63% to $0.218

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 23, 2021, when it traded at $0.222

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 22, 2021, when it gained 12.25%

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.02% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose 12.84%

--Up 4257.2% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 67.68% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7162.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 2, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 67.68% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7162.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.219

--Up 8.31% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Sept. 22, 2021, when it was up as much as 13.91%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1732ET