Dogecoin is up $0.007 today or 7.76% to $0.099

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 6, 2022, when it traded at $0.100

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 24.12% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 30, 2022, when it rose 39.85%

--Up 40.55% year-to-date

--Down 85.32% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.18% from 52 weeks ago (April 5, 2022), when it traded at $0.165

--Down 40.18% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 97.68% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.103

--Up 12.33% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

