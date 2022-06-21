Dogecoin Gained 9.42% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.006 today or 9.42% to $0.065

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.066

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 24.18% month-to-date

--Down 61.63% year-to-date

--Down 90.3% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.48% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.195

--Down 79.85% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 30.64% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.070; highest intraday level since June 12, 2022 when it hit $0.071

--Up 16.59% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1730ET