Dogecoin Gained 9.92% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.008 today or 9.92% to $0.089

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 12, 2022, when it traded at $0.091

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 12, 2022, when it gained 10.21%

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 28.69% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 47.83% year-to-date

--Down 86.81% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.52% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.204

--Down 59.22% from its 52-week high of $0.218 on Nov. 29, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.64% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.092; highest intraday level since Nov. 13, 2022, when it hit $0.092

--Up 13.19% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 12, 2022, when it was up as much as 14.12%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1740ET