Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Gained 9.92% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.008 today or 9.92% to $0.089


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 12, 2022, when it traded at $0.091

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 12, 2022, when it gained 10.21%

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 28.69% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 47.83% year-to-date

--Down 86.81% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.52% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.204

--Down 59.22% from its 52-week high of $0.218 on Nov. 29, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.64% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.092; highest intraday level since Nov. 13, 2022, when it hit $0.092

--Up 13.19% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 12, 2022, when it was up as much as 14.12%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -0.54% 0.08142 End-of-day quote.-52.96%
Latest news "Economy"
05:50pSoccer-England showed the grit needed for World Cup, Southgate says
RE
05:41pDogecoin Gained 9.92% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.37% to $1199.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.21% to $16503.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pGermany's Brenntag held takeover talks with Univar Solutions
RE
05:38pAnalysis-Soccer-England's midfield goes AWOL in American stalemate
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% This Week to 98.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.72% to $1.0400 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.73% to $1.2094 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.85% to 139.19 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
4EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
5Germany's largest firms to seek more energy crisis aid at Scholz meetin..

HOT NEWS