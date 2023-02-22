Dogecoin Lost 0.04% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.00003 today or 0.04% to $0.085
--Down three of the past four days
--Down two consecutive days, down 3.75% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 9.88%
--Down 10.93% month-to-date
--Up 20.4% year-to-date
--Down 87.43% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 34.07% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 23, 2022), when it traded at $0.129
--Down 48.76% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 69.34% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.083
--Down 2.12% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-23 1730ET