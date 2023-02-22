Dogecoin Lost 0.04% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.00003 today or 0.04% to $0.085

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.75% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 9.88%

--Down 10.93% month-to-date

--Up 20.4% year-to-date

--Down 87.43% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.07% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 23, 2022), when it traded at $0.129

--Down 48.76% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.34% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.083

--Down 2.12% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1730ET