Dogecoin Lost 0.23% to $0.091 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.23% to $0.091

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.82% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 28, 2022, when it fell 5.87%

--Up 29.54% year-to-date

--Down 86.47% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.85% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 7, 2022), when it traded at $0.168

--Down 45.85% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.19% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.091

--Down 0.83% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

02-06-23 1729ET