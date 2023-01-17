Dogecoin Lost 0.31% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0003 today or 0.31% to $0.084

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.12% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 30, 2022, when it fell 6.7%

--Up 18.94% month-to-date

--Up 18.94% year-to-date

--Down 87.58% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.71% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it traded at $0.166

--Down 50.28% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 67.29% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.082

--Down 2.04% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1731ET