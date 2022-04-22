Dogecoin Lost 0.32% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0004 today or 0.32% to $0.136

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.136

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.89% over this period

--Down 2.39% month-to-date

--Down 20.14% year-to-date

--Down 79.81% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.59% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.237

--Down 79.81% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.60% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.134

--Down 1.66% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1737ET