Dogecoin Lost 0.32% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0004 today or 0.32% to $0.136
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.136
--Down six of the past seven days
--Down three consecutive days, down 3.89% over this period
--Down 2.39% month-to-date
--Down 20.14% year-to-date
--Down 79.81% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 42.59% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.237
--Down 79.81% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 21.60% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.134
--Down 1.66% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-22-22 1737ET