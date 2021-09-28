Dogecoin Lost 0.52% to $0.200 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.52% to $0.200

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 3, 2021, when it traded at $0.195

--Down of the past 11 days

--Down six consecutive days, down 11.7% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 22, 2021 when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Down 27.86% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2020 when it dropped 33.33%

--Up 3899.8% year-to-date

--Down 70.33% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6566.33% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 70.33% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6566.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.197

--Down 2.13% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1731ET