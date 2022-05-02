Dogecoin Lost 0.65% to $0.130 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.65% to $0.130

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2022 when it traded at $0.128

--Down of the past 13 days

--Down seven consecutive days, down 17.47% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending April 12, 2022 when it fell 17.95%

--Down 23.47% year-to-date

--Down 80.65% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.17% from 52 weeks ago (May 3, 2021), when it traded at $0.423

--Down 80.65% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.128

--Down 2.73% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1729ET